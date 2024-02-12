A "very young child" has been injured in a serious crash between a car and a taxi.

Police say the child is one of several people who were taken to hospital following a collision in Leeds this afternoon.

In a statement, the force said: "Emergency services were called to Horsforth New Road in Rodley at 16:56 today following a serious collision between a car and a taxi.

"Several parties were taken to hospital for treatment including a very young child who suffered serious injuries."

West Yorkshire Police has not yet confirmed the age of the child or how many people were involved in the crash.

The A6120 Ring Road in Farsley has been closed in both directions to allow officers to carry out enquiries.

The road was closed at Dawsons Corner.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.