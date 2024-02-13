A 27-year-old driver and his passenger have died after they were in collision with another vehicle.

It happened when a BMW and a Volvo estate car crashed on the A158 at Langton by Wragby near Lincoln at 5.45pm on Sunday 11 February.

The BMW driver died at the scene.

His front seat passenger later died in hospital from his injuries.

Their families have been informed.

The driver and passenger of the Volvo were not seriously injured.

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said:"We continue to appeal for anyone who travelled on the A158 just before 5.45pm that day and who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward, and we are particularly keen to view dashcam or any video recorded footage they may have captured the vehicles.

