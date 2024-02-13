A newborn baby has suffered "life threatening" injuries after being involved in a head-on crash between a taxi and a van in Leeds.

It happened on the A1620 ring road between Calverley and Rodley at around 4.55pm on Monday 12 February.

Police said a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which was travelling northbound, was in collision with the Toyota travelling in the opposite direction.

The baby, who was in the Toyota, was seriously injured and taken to hospital along with two women.

The man in the van was also taken to hospital.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said:"A four-month-old baby in the Toyota suffered life threatening injuries in the incident and was taken to hospital, where he remains today. The male driver of the Vivaro has now been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A full road closure was put in place at the location while emergency services managed the incident.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to get in touch.

