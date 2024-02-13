A 40-year-old man who sexually abused and manipulated two girls subjecting them to 'harrowing abuse' has been jailed.

Bartosz Bella, from the Manor are of Sheffield, sexually assaulted his two victims aged 12 and 16 for a period of four years.

The court heard how Bella would beat the girls and force them to engage in sexual acts.

Bella first appeared before Sheffield Crown Court in December 2022 and was found guilty of three counts of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and two counts of sexual assault.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict on five further charges.

A re-trial was then fixed and on the fourth day of proceedings he pleaded guilty to all five charges and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

He was also handed a restraining order against his two victims and is required to sign the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

Officer in the case, DC Rina Ganatra, said: “The two victims in this case suffered harrowing abuse by Bella and I am pleased that he will now serving a lengthy sentence behind bars for his heinous crimes.

“I would like to thank the victims for their bravery and strength shown in this case. The serious harm caused by sexual assault can be life-long, but I hope that with time and support, the young victims can begin to move on with their lives and go onto a happy adulthood.

“We take all reports of sexual assault very seriously and I would urge anyone who has been a victim to come forward and report to us. You will be listened to and supported.”

