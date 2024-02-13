An investigation is underway after the body of a woman was found at a house in the Harehills area of Leeds.

Officers were called to Brown Hill Terrace on Monday 12 February after reports of concern for a person there.

A police cordon is in place at the scene as inquiries commence to establish the circumstances surrounding the death.

Senior Investigation officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We are treating this death as suspicious and would appeal for anyone who has any information about the incident or to contact us by calling 101 quoting reference 0930 of 12/2.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.