* video report by Martin Fisher

For children who don't always have easy access to books at home, the charity Re-Read offers something of a lifeline.

It cites one particularly heart-wrenching case where a child brought an Argos catalogue into school on World Book Day. It was the only book in their house.

"An awful lot of kids don't have books," said CEO Jim McLaughlin, who heads a team of volunteers who deliver used books to schools, community groups and fairs.

But now heartless thieves have stolen the gift of reading from underprivileged children in Doncaster by taking the delivery van - clearly emblazoned with the Re-Read signage.

Volunteers loading up the Re-Read van before it was stolen

It has now launched an appeal to raise £6,000 and get the books back on the road.

"It is extremely important because we can't drive out to fairs or schools and give all our books away because we can't transport them,'' said volunteer Eva Hughes.

Hundreds of books are being given away this half term by Re-Read as it aims to improve childhood literacy - made possible due to volunteers like Eve. Such fairs give youngsters the chance to get their hands on something to read.

Hundreds of books are given away at Re-Read fairs like this one in Doncaster

Over the past five years the charity has given away 200,000 books across South Yorkshire.

Since the van was stolen, it's had to cancel many events and rely on volunteers to help transport the books.

Police say all lines of enquiry into the theft of the van have now been exhausted. So Re-Read is now banking on raising £6,000 and has set up a GoFundMe appeal - hoping to hit it's target soon so events can carry on and give more children the joy of reading

