Police have released a new CCTV image of a man who has been missing from Huddersfield for over a week. The image shows 56-year-old Paul Alexander outside the Asda supermarket on Bradford Road, Huddersfield at 3:39am on 4 February. Paul was reported missing on 6 February and was last seen in-person on 3 February in Sheepridge. Paul has been described as being slim, about six feet tall, with short dreadlocks and a beard.

Credit: West Yorkshire Police

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and jeans.West Yorkshire Police have become increasingly concerned about Paul's welfare and are urging anyone with any dashcam or CCTV footage of Paul to get in touch.

