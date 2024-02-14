Three men who raped a woman in what she believed to be a taxi and tried to charge her £20 for the journey will be sentenced in April.

The victim was walking home from a night out in Hull on 30 July 2023 when she got into one of a queue of cars parked on Ferensway, believing it was a taxi.

The car then drove off, before the three men raped her.

Following an eight-day trial at Hull Crown Court, a jury found Bakhtullah Safi, 18, of Margaret Street, and Habibullah Ahmadzai, also 18, of Wellsted Street, guilty of rape.

Kehan Safi, 26, of Wellington Lane, pleaded guilty to rape at an earlier hearing.

During the course of the journey, the trio continued to deceive the woman that it was a licenced taxi.

Having raped her, Bakhtullah then requested a £20 fare for the journey. The woman refused and fled to safety after she was allowed to get out of the vehicle.

Det Con Ashley Webster of Humberside Police said: “This was a truly disturbing case and I’m pleased these men are now behind bars and are being punished for this horrific attack.

“I cannot begin to put into words the bravery the woman has shown throughout the investigation and court proceedings, and I want to offer my sincerest thanks as she has helped take these abhorrent men off our streets.“Kehan Safi, Bakhtullah Safi and Habibullah Ahmadzai are what I can only describe as ‘sexual predators’ who subjected a lone woman who had just been on a night out with friends, to a horrific and utterly traumatising ordeal for their own perverse needs," he said.

“We are committed to making our streets safer by preventing these types of crimes, investigating reported offences and pursuing perpetrators and bringing them to justice.“To anyone who is or who may have been the victim of rape or sexual assault, I would urge you to please, come forward and report it to us."

All three men have been remanded into custody and are due to be sentenced on 2 April.

