Police searching for a missing man have found a body.

Paul Alexander was reported missing from Huddersfield over a week ago.

The 56-year-old was last seen in person on 3 February in Sheepridge, before being reported missing on 6 February.

At 2.37pm on Wednesday 15 February, police received a call from a member of the public reporting a body in the Huddersfield Broad Canal in Aspley, Huddersfield.

A man, believed to be Paul Alexander, was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

