Body recovered from Huddersfield Broad Canal in search for missing man Paul Alexander
Police searching for a missing man have found a body.
Paul Alexander was reported missing from Huddersfield over a week ago.
The 56-year-old was last seen in person on 3 February in Sheepridge, before being reported missing on 6 February.
At 2.37pm on Wednesday 15 February, police received a call from a member of the public reporting a body in the Huddersfield Broad Canal in Aspley, Huddersfield.
A man, believed to be Paul Alexander, was recovered from the water and pronounced dead at the scene.
His death is not being treated as suspicious.
