Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

The cobbled streets and historic buildings of Lincoln have always given the city a sense of romance, and some new research would suggest the people of Lincoln are rather romantic too.

Together Travel, which sells 'staycation' holidays, has analysed data which shows people in the area search for romantic getaways more than anywhere else in the country.

On average, locals search for romantic holidays (and over 10,000 related terms) 3,670 times per month.

Per 10,000 people, that is 359 searches each month.

The company says there is no better way to woo your loved one than taking them away somewhere special for a few days.

In a bid to find some supporting evidence for the research, ITV Calendar went to speak to people in Lincoln on Valentine's Day about just how romantic they are.

From a couple who had just become engaged, to a couple on their third date, there was plenty of love in the air.

Anne Morton, who runs The Arbour florists on Steep Hill, said the title is much deserved: "We had a young guy come in yesterday who was maybe 19 years old and he was a bit nervous - he said it was his first Valentine's Day and he hadn't been sure when he asked the girl out whether she'd say yes.

"Another couple in the shop helped him choose a lovely bouquet and it was so heart-warming."

Ms Morton added: "Our regular customers have been coming in and ordering flowers. We do have some last minute people - someone's just phoned up now and said 'can you do me a dozen red roses?'

"But romance is very much alive in Lincolnshire and that's why I love this time of year."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.