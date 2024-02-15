A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man who was assaulted in January.

David Thompson was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following an incident on Elmton Road in Creswell, near Bolsover, at around 1.30am on Saturday 27 January.

The 50-year-old had remained in hospital in a critical condition, but died in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police are now investigating the incident as murder.

Det Insp Maria Pleace said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Thompson at this difficult time. They are being supported by family liaison officers as we continue our investigation into the events which led to his death.

“It is vital that we fully understand what happened that evening and the timeline to an assault which appears to have left David with injuries he wasn’t able to recover from and tragically proved fatal.

“I would urge anyone with any information about this incident, no matter how small or trivial you think it might be, to get in touch with us.”

Mr Thompson’s daughter Emma said: “Even though Dad was 50, he was full of life and enjoyed spending time with his family. He would do anything for anybody.

“We would like to ask for privacy at this time while we grieve for our loss.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.