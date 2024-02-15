A newborn baby has died after being involved in a head-on crash between a car and a van in Leeds.

The four-month-old boy died yesterday (Wednesday 14 February) in hospital following the crash, which happened on the A1620 Horsforth Road near Rodley, at about 4.55pm on Monday (12 February).

Police said a Vauxhall Vivaro van, which was travelling northbound, was in collision with a Toyota Auris travelling in the opposite direction.

The baby, who was in the Toyota, was seriously injured and taken to hospital along with two women and the driver of the van.

The 54-year-old male driver of the Vivaro was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and was released on bail yesterday for enquiries to continue.

