A rare giant otter pup has been born at a wildlife park, making it the home of the largest number of the species in Europe.

The new addition to the family of giant otters at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, near Doncaster, arrived in November and has been named Mateo.

Visitors have been able to see Mateo playing with his siblings in the indoor pool through the viewing window.

Play Brightcove video

This video has no sound.

Giant otters are the longest of the species, reaching 1.6 metres when fully grown. Their size means they can consume up to four kilograms of fish per day.

Originating from South America, their numbers are critically low: despite reduced hunting allowing for a steady grow of species numbers, it is believed that Giant Otters have lost around 70% of their South American population range within the last decade.

" We are so excited by the expansion of our giant otter family," said animal director Dr Charlotte McDonald.

" Alexandra and Orimar are fantastic parents, and the perfect reflection of Yorkshire Wildlife Park’s commitment to global conservation efforts.

"We hope that the birth of this pup will continue to inspire others to learn more about this precious species, and the important role that they play in the ecosystem."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.