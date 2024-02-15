Police investigating the murder of a woman are appealing for information to help trace a 54-year-old man in connection with her death.

Officers were called to a property on Brownhill Terrace in Harehills, in Leeds on Monday 12 February at 3.29pm regarding concern for a woman believed to be inside.

When they arrived, West Yorkshire Police forced entry and found the body of a 44-year-old woman. Her death is being treated as murder.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the death and released under investigation.

Police are now searching for Warren Spence, 54, who they believe had been staying at the address in recent weeks. They are appealing for information to help trace him.

CCTV images have been released. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Officers say he often walks with a limp and is often in Leeds City Centre, Hunslet and Belle Isle. They've released CCTV footage of him at a shop in Leeds City Centre on Friday 10 February, and at a petrol station on Low Road, Hunslet on Sunday 11 February.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “We urgently need to speak to Warren Spence in connection with our murder enquiry and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen him or anyone who has information that could assist in tracing him. “We understand that Warren often walks with a limp which can be seen on the footage below and frequents Leeds City Centre as well as areas of South Leeds including Hunslet and Belle Isle.

“Information from the public is vital and anyone who knows anything that could assist the investigation, particularly anyone who may have knowledge of his current whereabouts, is urged to contact us.

“We would advise members of the public not to approach him but to contact the police immediately via 999.”

