Michael Billington reports.

A mother from Halifax says she was left 'shocked' after her daughters were allocated mainstream school places for this September, despite having developmental delays after being born 16 weeks prematurely.

Harper and Poppy both weighed just over a pound at birth. They spent 134 days in special care and were on oxygen for the first year of their lives.

At four years old, it's left them with developmental ages of just 12 and 18 months, as well as physical health problems.

Jade Ditchfield, their mother, said: “Due to their delayed development, they don’t understand any form of danger so everything needs supervision and extra support, whereas a mainstream child would be doing your regular day to day things, my children need help with every aspect of their day.

“Our children’s future is being put on the back burner because of costing, funding and places.

"Because children that were promised a place last year were at the front of the waiting list, they got priority quite rightly, but that meant they couldn’t accept more children, but that means our children are now having to struggle and suffer because of that.

"I don’t want them to regress because of a bad situation that could be caused by a lack of funding. That makes no sense."

Jade says 'our children deserve better.'

She added: "Our children deserve better and they’ve been through enough and all of us parents have been through enough.

"We shouldn’t have to fight for the right for our children to have the education they deserve and need. We shouldn’t have to fight for that."

Jade believes hers in one of fifty families in Calderdale, and five thousand nationwide denied access to specialist education.

The government says it’s working to double the number of places to 19,000.

Calderdale Council says it's facing an "unprecedented demand", but is trying to expand the number of places available.

Una Summerson from the Disabled Children's Partnership said: "We've seen pressure on funding that means that many disabled children can't have their needs met properly in mainstream school and that's why there's an increase pressure on the number of special schools.

They added that they will fund extra support for the girls in mainstream education, but: “Due to unprecedented demand, we have been unable to accommodate all parental requests for a specialist place.

"However, we are confident that our mainstream schools have the right level of resource allocation to ensure a good quality learning environment.

“We want all children in Calderdale to achieve their best and the Council does all it can to support young people and their families and understand individual needs.

“The shortage of specialist school placements is a national issue and one which is reflected locally. The number of children in Calderdale requiring an Education Health and Care Plan (EHCP) has risen significantly, with subsequent demand for specialist places and ongoing pressures on Council budgets. Despite these challenges Calderdale Council is committed to supporting those with complex needs and has been working to expand and increase the number of specialist placements."

A Department for Education spokesperson said: "We want all children to have the chance to meet their potential, and councils are responsible for making sure there is appropriate education for all children in their area.

"Our published SEND and AP improvement plan outlines how we are improving support across the country, with earlier intervention, consistent high standards and less bureaucracy.

"High needs funding for children and young people with complex needs will be increasing to a total of over £10.5 billion in 2024-25 – an increase of over 60% since 2019-20. We are also investing £2.6 billion in high needs capital over this Spending Review and doubling the number of special free school places to 19,000 once those in the pipeline are complete."

