Ten more trees appear to have been poisoned at a hospice where the unlawful felling of a 60ft lime tree caused anger among the community.

An intruder broke into the grounds of Wakefield Hospice earlier this month and felled the tree. The hospice said the tree had stood outside for 30 years and had been a symbol of the site's growth.

An inspection found that around 50 Ecoplug tree stump killers had been inserted into ten trees - all of which were up to 100 years old and located near the felled tree.

Ecoplug tree stump killers are intended for the killing of roots after a tree has been felled.

They are designed to poison a tree's roots, leaving a stump to rot away. Being inserted into a living tree could result in it becoming unstable, suffering serious damage or dying.

Staff at the hospice say it's absolutely 'sickening'. Credit: Wakefield Hospice

Helen Knowles from Wakefield Hospice said: “It’s just absolutely sickening.

“The felling of one of our beloved hospice trees was met with shock and anger across our community, and this latest development has really shaken us to the core.

“For over thirty years we have been here for one simple reason – to provide patients and their families with the highest level of care and support at the time they need it most.

“To think that someone out there, in our local community, has that much disdain towards our hospice grounds and has the sheer audacity to attempt to kill off our beautiful trees – well there are simply no words for it.

The hospice are working with experts regarding the future of the trees. Credit: Wakefield Hospice

“It is deeply saddening that we will now need to reevaluate our security measures. Our grounds are only intended to provide comfort for those going through the most challenging times, but they have sadly been targeted by a calculated act of vandalism once again.”

Wakefield Hospice hopes the trees - which have stood there for almost a century - can survive. They fear having to fell the ten poisoned trees and say that removing their roots could be a huge cost for the charity.

They are now in consultation with experts regarding the future of the ten poisoned trees.

Helen continued: "We must wait for the expert advice and then plan our next steps accordingly. It would be devastating to think that the trees would need to come down –from a historical, sentimental and financial point of view. However the greatest concern is the potential damage not just on our grounds but to neighbouring residents too, and of course the health and safety of our patients and families, our staff, volunteers and visitors and of course our neighbours.

“We would also like to express our sincere gratitude for all of the kind offers of support and well wishes we have received over recent days, it really does make a huge difference to know we have the community of Wakefield behind us.”

