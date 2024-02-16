A motor repair shop has been sentenced for breaching health and safety regulations, after failing to provide a clean and suitable toilet and washroom.

The Health and Safety Executive has released pictures of the toilet at Brightside Motors Ltd in Sheffield, which show a bin overflowing, mould on the walls and an unclean toilet and sink area.

An inspection in June 2021 found welfare facilities, including the toilet, were in a 'poor state'.

This included the failure to provide suitable sanitary products and adequate washing facilities. There was no supply of clean, hot and cold water, no soap nor any toilet paper. A letter was then sent by HSE to the company outlining its health and safety breaches.

There was no supply of clean, hot and cold water, no soap nor any toilet paper. Credit: HSE

Following the inspection of the site on Holywell Road, HSE served the firm with an Improvements Notices that required them to provide suitable toilets and washing facilities for its workers.

In December 2021, HSE inspected the site again and found the company had taken no action to address the issues with its welfare facilities.

HSE then served the company with two Improvement Notices, legally requiring the company to provide suitable toilets and washing facilities, including hot and cold running water for its staff.

The company failed to take appropriate action to comply with these notices. Despite being given additional time by HSE, the company failed to meet the deadline in January 2023.

The company failed to take appropriate action to comply with the notices they were given. Credit: HSE

Brightside Motors Ltd, of Holywell Road, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to breaching Section 33(1)(g) of the Health and Safety at Work etc Act 1974.

The company was fined £8,000 and ordered to pay £3,292.77 in costs at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on 24 January 2024.

HSE inspector Kirstie Durrans said: “The provision of suitable, clean welfare facilities is a basic requirement that this company has failed to meet. HSE will not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action against those that fail to comply with the requirements of enforcement notices.”

