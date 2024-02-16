Play Brightcove video

Michael Billington visited the festival to find out more.

More than 50,000 people are expected to visit England's only rhubarb festival this weekend, in the area which makes most of the country's rhubarb.

More than 20 local businesses in Wakefield are taking part this year, showcasing their rhubarb themed products along the food and drink trail.

One stall owner said: “You’ve had Limoncello from Italy, this is Rhubarbcello from Wakefield. This is our answer to Limoncello.”

Someone visiting the festival said: “Absolutely gorgeous. It’s something I’d mix with Champagne or Prosecco.”

The rhubarb festival begins today (16 February) until Sunday (18 February)

Wakefield's very own Karen Wright, double BAFTA award winning TV presenter and home chef Sam Nixon and award-winning chef Rachel Green will all be doing chef demos.

Liana Inman, a cafe owner in Wakefield said: “People come on coach trips, they come from all over the country just to come to the Rhubarb festival. Last year I didn’t do enough Rhubarb products so this year I’ve done a lot more. Rhubarb and ginger blondies, Rhubarb crumble cookies, Rhubarb and ginger flapjack. It’s one of your five a day isn’t it?”

Boasting the 9-square mile “rhubarb triangle”, our region grows more of the stuff than anywhere else in the uk and it has protected status, just like champagne.

And there's a myth that here in Yorkshire Rhubarb is grown by candlelight, but in actual fact the perfect conditions are actually complete darkness.

Janet Olroyd-Hulme, a rhubarb farmer said: “Obviously it’s pitch black, but we have to see to harvest so we harvest by candlelight, it’s crucial the darkness, that’s what gives Rhubarb its flavour, it’s sweetness and its tenderness.”

Cllr Michelle Collins, Cabinet Member for Children and Young People at Wakefield Council, said: “We’re really excited to be welcoming residents and visitors to our fabulous Rhubarb Festival.

“Our growing Rhubarb Trail is designed to support local businesses to thrive. It is also a great way to showcase rhubarb-themed products as part of the festival.

“Over 20 venues across the city centre will be putting on delicious rhubarb-themed items."

