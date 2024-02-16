Two people have been arrested after two pallets of champagne were stolen from the back of a lorry.

Police responded to a report that a lorry was being broken into on the northbound A1 slip at Foston, near Grantham in Lincolnshire at 2.40am on Friday.

A white Mercedes van fled the scene, was chased by a police car and stopped just south of Balderton following a collision between the two vehicles.

Lincolnshire Police said the van had been reported stolen from Yorkshire.

A 42-year-old man from Leeds has been arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle and theft of a motor vehicle.

A 45-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of motor vehicle, theft from motor vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, and fraudulent use of number plate.

They both remain in custody.

