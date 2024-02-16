A serial rapist has been jailed for almost 10 years after attacking a woman and a 15-year-old girl.

Christian Martoglio, 25, pleaded guilty to the rape of the woman at her North Yorkshire home in 2022 following a social occasion.

At the end of the evening guests were allocated separate rooms, but the victim woke up to find Martoglio raping her.

He twice denied the allegations against him, but forensic tests proved otherwise and he pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court.

An additional investigation uncovered that Martoglio, of Keppel Terrace in Plymouth, took advantage of a vulnerable 15-year-old girl by subjecting her to series of sexual offences, rapes and an assault between January and August 2021.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault and one of actual bodily harm against the girl at York Crown Court in January 2024.

This had a lasting impact on the victim, who continues to have flashbacks and has needed counselling to help recover from the trauma.

Martoglio was sentenced by a judge at York Crown Court on Friday to nine years and nine months in prison.

