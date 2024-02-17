A woman found dead at a house in Leeds has been named by police as 44-year-old Sam Varley.

Police were called to Brownhill Terrace in Harehills on Monday 12 February after reports of concern for a person there.

Warren Spence, aged 54, of no fixed address, is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates court today (Saturday 17 February) charged with her murder.

West Yorkshire Police are urging anyone who had seen Sam Varley or Warren Spence the week before she was found to get in touch.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This investigation has been treated as a priority and we have been making extensive enquiries since the tragic discovery of Sam’s body, but we need the community to help us.

“It is important that we understand the timeline of what has taken place, and we are urging anyone who can help us understand both Sam and Warren’s movements prior to her death to please come forward.”

