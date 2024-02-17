Man suffers serious injuries in Wakefield machete attack after chase

A 40-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being chased by two people and then attacked with a machete.

It happened around 12.27am today (Saturday 17 February) on Eastmoor Road in Wakefield.

The victim suffered serious injuries though police say they are not thought to be life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may assist the investigation is urged to get in touch.

