Detectives investigating the disappearance of a 43-year-old woman from Huddersfield have issued a new photograph of her.

Monica Rodrigues was reported missing on February 2 but her family have not seen her since November.

A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said:" Officers believe she has been using buses to travel and have now confirmed sightings of her in the Lockwood and Berry Brow areas of Huddersfield last month. The new photograph is from one of these sightings."

Monica is described as being around 5ft 5ins tall, of slim build, with dark brown hair.

Officers and Monica’s family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare a and are appealing to the public's help to assist with ongoing enquiries to find her.

