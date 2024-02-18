Play Brightcove video

Video report by Emma Wilkinson

One of Britain's last surviving West Indian World War Two veterans has celebrated his 100th birthday.

Ralph Ottey was just 19 when he left Jamaica to join the RAF in 1944. He later transferred to RAF Woodhall Spa and served with the famous 617 Dambusters Squadron.

Mr Ottey, who now lives in Boston in Lincolnshire, celebrated his 100th birthday on Saturday, 17 February, surrounded by friends, family and fellow veterans.

He told ITV News Calendar: "I've been very lucky - everything I did with the RAF turned to gold."

He began his time in the British Forces driving a sanitation wagon, but soon became a chauffeur for the Chief Armament Officer in the Dambusters.

Mr Ottey added: "His job was to check the aircraft, each aircraft, before it takes off.

"If he wasn't satisfied, it doesn't fly."

In his spare time, he played cricket and visited the Gilderdrome dancehall in Boston, where he met his wife Mavis.

His daughter, Lesley Morrison, told ITV News Calendar: "People just respect him. Wherever he goes, whatever he does, he's successful because people respect him.

"He's never lost his Jamaican identity. I'm just so proud of him. You can see here, everyone loves him."

The birthday party was also attended by Donald Campbell, who leads The Forgotten Generations - an organisation which researches and records the stories of British African & Caribbean people.

Mr Campbell told ITV News Calendar: "We must build on what these guys and girls have done in the past and make sure their stories live on as a legacy to what they've done for our country."

When the war ended, Mr Ottey was posted to RAF Coningsby. He later returned to Jamaica on Empire Windrush.

