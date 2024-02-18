Play Brightcove video

Video report by Adam Fowler

An historic road bridge in North Yorkshire which has been closed for 10 months has reopened, saving motorists a 25-mile round trip.

The Grade II listed Aldwark toll bridge, which links villages either side of the River Ure in Easingworld, shut in April in order for it to undergo a £1m refurbishment.

It is one of Yorkshire's last remaining private toll bridges and has been helping people across the water for hundreds of years.

Dudley Valentine, the operations manager for the bridge, told ITV News Calendar: "It rattled very much, but you go over it now and it's just like driving over a normal highway now.

"The children aren't very happy about it because they like to come over the rickety rackety bridge and it's not a rickety rackety bridge anymore."

The bridge dates back to the 1770s and is relied upon by hundreds of people every day.

It was supposed to open in November but it got delayed until Saturday 17 February.

The reopening comes as a huge boost to local businesses and residents who've had to cope with the detour while repair work was carried out.

Joanna Weatherill, who runs a reflexology business opposite the toll booth, said: "We've started to reconnect with people on the other side of the bridge.

"Just this morning I was at a coffee morning at a local village, Linton.

"I've taken three bookings this morning. It's massive - it's huge."

Meanwhile, the Aldwark Arms pub saw its takings drop by 40% while the bridge was closed.

Warren Taylor, the landlord, told ITV News Calendar: "I'm very excited that it's back open and things are back to normal.

"Myself and everyone else can get on with it now and claw back to where we were."

