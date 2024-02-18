A hospital trust has apologised after a sign was displayed describing South Asian foods as "very smelly".

The sign, put up in York Hospital's library, explained that hot food was banned and specifically mentioned samosas, pakoras and chapatis.

It read: "Food and Drink Policy: Hot and cold drinks are allowed in the library.

"Please do not bring any food into the library space. Especially not samosas, pakoras or filled chapatis as they are very smelly."

A photo of the sign was shared on social media and has since had millions of views, with many people outraged.

A spokesperson for York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said it was "truly sorry for any distress or upset" caused by the sign.

They said it was removed "as soon as we were made aware of it" and that it is "absolutely not in line with the values and behaviours of our organisation".

The statement continued: "We are proud to have a diverse workforce and are committed to ensuring the experience of all our staff is positive and inclusive."We continue to educate our staff to support them in understanding the implications of actions they may take both positively and negatively."

