The mother of Claudia Lawrence says she cannot accept her daughter is dead – almost 15 years after she went missing.

Joan Lawrence, 80, is still searching for answers about what happened to her daughter ahead of what would be her 50th birthday.

Claudia, who was a chef in York, disappeared on 18 March, 2009, prompting the biggest and most complex missing person inquiry in the history of North Yorkshire Police.

The case remains unsolved.

Asked if she believes her daughter is dead, Joan Lawrence told ITV News: "I can't go down that road, I block it out. You just can't do it.

"I want justice and I want answers and continually there are people coming forwards still, with information.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

"I must never give up. There are days when I think I should but I can never give up."

Claudia was 35 when she vanished on her way to work at York University. North Yorkshire Police believe she was murdered, but her body has never been found.

In the years since Claudia's disappearance, 12 people have been arrested but no-one has ever been charged.

Speaking ahead of Claudia's birthday on 27 February Joan said she was living "a life sentence" and criticised police for downgrading their investigation.

"I think it became a cold case crime too quickly, because all of the information that's [still] coming in," she said.

"If I get an answer I know it's not going to come from the police now.

"I do feel a bit on my own, but there are other people who look into criminal things and investigate them and they've been very kind.

"I shouldn't be doing this 15 years down the line."

She added: "She will be this month and all her friends are 50.

"They'll all be 50 this year and there'll be the parties. What I'm going to do I don't know, but I take each day at a time."

North Yorkshire Police were contacted for comment but declined to respond.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…