A retired music teacher who was cajoled into performing an impromptu saxophone gig on a train has gone viral on social media.

Brendan Duffy was on a service from Leeds to Harrogate when he was convinced by a hen party to play a tune.

The performance was filmed by several other passengers and posted on Tiktok, in a video which has since been viewed almost 100,000 times.

Mr Duffy told ITV News: "Someone said 'I'm sorry you're going viral now, you're going to be on Tiktok' and I thought, I'm not used to this Tiktok thing.

"People keep phoning me up saying they've seen the video, it's amazing."

Mr Duffy had played a gig in Leeds on Saturday night and was travelling back on the train when he was accosted by the hen party.

"They were going crazy," he said.

"They noticed me bringing the saxophone on and said 'please just play one tune'."

Brendan kicked off the party by playing 'Tequila'.

He told the group he had to get off at the next stop, but agreed he would play just one tune.

However, after a rendition of The Champs' Tequila, he was talked into a medley of tunes, including the Pink Panther theme tune, much to the delight of his fellow travellers, some of whom ended up dancing on their seats.

He said: "They shouted for more. Of course that was my station I'd gone past. So I thought ok, one more tune. There was dancing in the aisle and more fun.

"Then past Headingley, another stop I missed. And then 'one more tune, one more tune'."

After missing several stops and ending up four miles from home, the next question was how he would make it back.

Fortunately, someone on the train recognised him as a former teacher and offered him a lift.

Lots of people have commented on the viral video, saying they recognised him.

"I feel honoured," Mr Duffy said. "I never wanted to be a scary teacher, because back in the day I was kind of afraid of my former clarinet teacher, so I made the lessons fun and had a laugh.

"It's an amazing experience.

"I can't wait for the next train journey."

