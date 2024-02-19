Two men have been charged with murder after a man who was attacked near a pub died more than a fortnight later.

David Thompson was taken to hospital with serious head injuries following an incident near Ous Bar, on Elmton Road in Creswell, Derbyshire, at around 1.30am on Saturday 27 January.

The 50-year-old, from Clowne, was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but died in the early hours of Thursday, 15 February.

Brandon Brooks, 24, of Fairfield Close, Nether Langwith, and Ben Hart, 20, of Skinner Street, Creswell, have been charged with his murder.

Det Insp Maria Pleace, of Derbyshire Police, said: “While we continue to work hard to investigate and understand what happened that night, our thoughts remain with David’s family and friends.

“We would also urge anyone with any information, CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage from the area that night, who hasn’t yet come forward, to contact us.”

Mr Brooks and Mr Hart will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Monday 19 February.

