Investigations are underway after a body was found inside a burnt-out car near a crematorium Bradford.

Police and firefighters were called to Long Lane in the Shipley area at around 7.54am on Tuesday after a member of the public reported the car.

Cordons were put in place at the scene while forensic examinations took place.

West Yorkshire Police are treating the death as unexplained and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

