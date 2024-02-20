An independent review will take place into the deaths of a two-year-old boy and his father in Skegness.

It is believed Bronson Battersby died from starvation days after his father, Kenneth, had a fatal heart attack.

Their bodies were found next to each other at a flat in the town on 9 January, two weeks after they were last seen.

Kenneth and Bronson Battersby's bodies were discovered together.

After a "rapid review", social services have now commissioned a more-in depth investigation.

It will involve safeguarding officials from Lincolnshire County Council, Lincolnshire Policeand health sector organisations and look at how similar incidents could be prevented.

The review is expected to take six months.

Bronson and Kenneth Battersby were found dead at this house in Skegness a week after a social worker first tried to make contact.

Chris Cook, independent chair of the Lincolnshire Safeguarding Children Partnership, said: “Keeping children safe is a priority for all local agencies, and it’s important we take time to explore fully the circumstances surrounding this tragic incident and identify any potential improvements we could make.

“To that end, we will be commissioning an independent author to make a detailed analysis of the work of local safeguarding partners.

"The family will also be given an opportunity to contribute to this process."

The report will be published but will not be shared until other related investigations, including a potential inquest, have concluded.

Mr Cook added: "Our thoughts remain with the family at this difficult time."

