Four drug dealers who sold £1m of cocaine across Grimsby and the surrounding areas have been sentenced to a combined total of 35 years in prison.

The gang were all convicted after admitting their involvement in supplying and distributing drugs, when they appeared separately at Grimsby Crown Court.

Ringleader Andrew Gordon, 39, of Roberts Street, Grimsby was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin amphetamine, and money laundering and was sentenced to 14 years and four months.

Robert Forrest, 51, of Tennyson Road, Cleethorpes, was charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, heroin, amphetamine, and money laundering and was sentenced to 10-years-and-two-months.

Lee McGregor, 40, of Constitutional Avenue, Cleethorpes was charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and was sentenced to an additional six-months imprisonment to be served alongside his current sentence of seven-years-and-six-months.

Dale Jackson, 41 of Camforth Crescent, Grimsby was charged with money laundering and was sentenced to two-years-and-six-months.

The court heard that the investigation began following the National Crime Agency-led Operation Venetic, in which international law enforcement collaborated to target organised crime groups using an encrypted online instant messaging service.

Officers found the gang had supplied about 10kg of cocaine, 1.5kg of heroin, 300g of crack cocaine and 92kg of amphetamine. A further 32kg of amphetamine was ready to be supplied.

“The impact drugs have on our communities is the reason we do everything we can to tackle and disrupt these criminal networks and remove drugs from our streets," said Det Sgt Ray Todd, who led the investigation.

" We will not tolerate this type of criminality and I am pleased Gordon, Forrest, McGregor, and Jackson are all behind bars and can no longer cause harm to our local communities."

