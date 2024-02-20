A man has died from his injuries after fire ripped through two flats in Huddersfield.

The blaze spread through two homes at the two-storey maisonette in Hillhouse Lane in Fartown in the early hours of Wednesday February 14.

A family with two young children were forced to jump to safety from a second floor window.

A 52-year-old man, who was found seriously injured at the scene, died in hospital five days later.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries remain ongoing by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team into the fire .

"A 52-year-old man who suffered serious injuries in the blaze was taken to hospital but passed away early on Sunday, February 18.

"Police are continuing to question a 42-year-old man who was arrested in connection with the fire. Investigations into the cause of the blaze remain ongoing with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service."

