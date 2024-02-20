Three protesters have been charged after climate activists draped black fabric over Rishi Sunak's house.

Five people climbed on the roof of Mr Sunak's house, in Kirby Sigston near Northallerton, North Yorkshire, and draped 200 metres of black fabric from the roof.

In an image shared by Greenpeace, four activists were seen on the roof while two protesters held a sign reading: "Rishi Sunak - oil profits or our future?"

The protest happened on 3 August last year, just days after the prime minister, the MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire, gave the green light for new oil licences.

A large cordon was put in place and specialist police liaison officers were used to bring the protesters down from the roof.

Five people were arrested at the time and released on bail. A man and two women have now been charged with criminal damage.

At the time of the protest, Greenpeace said no damage was caused to the property and they had chosen to carry it out when the Prime Minister and his family were on holiday in California.

Greenpeace UK political campaigner, Ami McCarthy, said: “After being under investigation for six months, our activists have now been charged with criminal damage for holding a completely peaceful protest.

“We look forward to disputing the charges and the insufficient grounds on which they are based."

Mathieu Soete, 38, Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, and Alexandra Wilson, 32, are due appear at York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 21 March.

A fourth person is yet to answer bail.

