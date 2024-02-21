Sheffield United have condemned racist abuse directed at defender Mason Holgate following his red card against Brighton.

Holgate was sent off in the first half of the game on Saturday for a high challenge on Albion's Kaoru Mitoma.

The Blades went on to lose the game 5-0.

On Tuesday, Holgate shared a video montage of some of the "constant racist abuse" he had received on social media.

In the post, he apologised for letting down his teammates, the club and its fans, but said the last 48 hours had been "difficult to take".

"As a sport and society we need to do more and there needs to be consequences for racism," he wrote.

Credit: Mason Holgate/Instagram

Sheffield United said in a statement that the club condemned the abuse "in the strongest possible terms".

"We will support Mason and applaud him bringing this to light on social media," they said.

"The club will work with relevant bodies to investigate. There is no room for racism in our game."

The Premier League added its support for Holgate and the club, replying to the Blades' post on X: "The Premier League joins Sheffield United in condemning the abhorrent racist abuse Mason Holgate has received online."We have offered our full support to Mason and the club. We will work with the relevant authorities to help ensure any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.