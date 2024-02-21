A couple who planned to breed dogs have been banned from keeping animals after two badly neglected puppies were found in their care.

Andrew Leefe, 45, and Louise Reynolds, 39, from Bradford, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty offences after failing to seek veterinary treatment for two young pocket bully dogs, called Nation and Rose.

The RSPCA prosecuted the couple after a dog warden visited their home at Ranelagh Avenue in December 2022 and removed Nation, who had an untreated vaginal prolapse.

In a statement at Bradford Magistrates' Court, RSPCA inspector Demi Hodby said: "She was unable to sit and appeared very uncomfortable."

She was underweight and had an untreated skin condition, as well as wounds consistent with bites and scratches from other dogs.

Leefe and Reynolds repeatedly denied Nation was their dog and claimed she belonged to a friend.

After a follow-up visit, Rose was removed after being found with severe mange.

The court heard both defendants had applied to the council for a dog breeding licence.

As well as being banned from keeping animals for five years, the couple were given 12-month community orders.

Nation and Rose have both been rehomed. The RSPCA said other dogs at the defendants’ property will now also have to be rehomed.

