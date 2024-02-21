Almost £800,000 of work will take place in the first phase of a project to protect a historic lighthouse and sea walls.

North Yorkshire Council chiefs have allocated £543,000 to carry out design and investigation works to the Scarborough lighthouse pier to replace sheet piles, which are used to provide support and protection against the sea.

Surveys have shown the piles need replacing due to water corrosion.

The lighthouse pier has been deemed at risk of collapse, with the front edge closed off to the public.

A further £252,000 will be spent on design and investigation works on the Grade II listed Whitby west pier lighthouse. The building has been netted and the area around the base closed with barriers.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for harbours, Cllr Derek Bastiman, said: "Scarborough Harbour and the Whitby lighthouse are important and historic structures, so it is essential that we allocate a significant budget to ensure they are maintained and managed to a high standard.

“Any collapse would have serious consequences on access for vessels, and continued deterioration will impact on harbour operations, businesses and tourism.

“The funding demonstrates our commitment to investing in our harbours and places the council in a competitive position to apply for grant assistance as and when it becomes available.”

The harbours require a total investment of £27 million to resolve all of the infrastructure challenges at both Whitby and Scarborough.

£1.637 million has already been secured to undertake works to Scarborough west pier inner harbour wall, following recent investigation works, and to finalise the design of a scheme to replace piles at the Eskside Wharf.

