Four kittens who were thrown into woodland trapped in a box by a couple who then fled the scene are seeking new homes.

The 14-week-old cats were abandoned near the entrance to Herdings Park Woods in Herdings, Sheffield, on 15 February.

Hayley Crookes, animal care assistant at the RSPCA Animal Centre in Attercliffe, said: "A council worker was parked in a layby when he saw a vehicle drive to the entrance of the park and a couple got out and threw a box into the woods before they sped away.

"He was worried about what was inside the box so rushed to retrieve it and found the scared kittens inside so brought them into our care."

The three boys and one girl kitten have been named Emmental, Gouda, Gorgonzola and Mozzarella.

The RSPCA have launched an investigation into the incident and want to find the couple responsible. They are believed to be aged in their 40s.

Ms Crookes said: "We are worried they may have other animals in their care which need help and we don’t want another horrific situation like this."

Anyone with information should call the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.