Two US Air Force fighter jets have flown over a park in Sheffield to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the day an American bomber crashed and died in the city during the Second World War.

The B17 Flying Fortress - named 'Mi Amigo' - had been flying back from a mission over Denmark on 22 February 1944, when it was badly damaged by German fighters.

While attempting to return to RAF Chelveston in Northamptonshire, the plane - piloted by Lt John Kriegshauser - found itself over Sheffield and struggling to stay in the air.

The bomber was unable to land safely in Endcliffe Park and crashed into woodland, killing all 10 crew members.

A permanent memorial was installed at the crash site in 1969.

A stone memorial and 10 oak trees were planted at the crash site in 1969 by the Sheffield RAF Association to recognise the crew's sacrifice.

At 11am on Thursday, two F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jets - from the USAF 48th Fighter Wing based at RAF Lakenheath in Suffolk - flew over Endcliffe Park and back again, saluting the memorial on both passes.

A crowd watched the flypast from the park below, including Tony Foulds, 87, who says he believes the pilots deliberately avoided him and a group of other boys who were in the park at the time.

Mr Foulds says he has visited the crash site most days for 72 years as a result of the guilt he feels for the airmen's deaths.

Tony Foulds has visited the crash site since he was a teenager.

"I always will feel guilt that I killed them," said Mr Foulds. "Every room in my house has got their photos up.

"I shall be looking after [the memorial] as long as I'm alive."

Another visitor at the event said the Mi Amigo story was "part of Sheffield".

"The story's getting bigger ever year," he said. "It wasn't that well known when I was a school kid.

"It's a fitting tribute that we were able to have that today, it's a fitting tribute that people still remember it.

"It's a wonderful thing."

