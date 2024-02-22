A fourth protester has been charged after Greenpeace activists draped the Prime Minister’s constituency home with anti-oil and gas banners last year.

Michael Grant, 64, is accused of criminal damage following the incident at Rishi Sunak's home in in Kirby Sigston near Northallerton in August.

Three others – Mathieu Soete, 38, Amy Rugg-Easey, 33, and Alexandra Wilson, 32 – are facing the same charge.

All four will appear at York Magistrates’ Court on 21 March.

At the time of the protest, Greenpeace said that no damage was caused to Mr Sunak’s home and they chose to carry it out while the Prime Minister and his family were on holiday in California.

