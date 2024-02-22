Last Orders: Chaos in the commons and the Prime Minister's pledge to farmers

Play Brightcove video

ITV Yorkshire's political programme Last Orders returns this evening (Thursday, 18 January) with political correspondent Charanpreet Khaira.

On the agenda - chaos on the commons, the Prime Minister's pledge to farmers, racism in sport and next month's budget.

Joining Charanpreet on the panel are Conservative MP for Pudsey and Sports Minister Stuart Andrew, the Leader of the Lib Dems on Sheffield City Council and prospective Sheffield Hallam candidate Shaffaq Mohammed and Labour MP for Batley and Spen Kim Leadbeater.