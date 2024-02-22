A man has been charged with murder following a fatal house fire.

Raimondas Vejelis, 52, died four days after the blaze at a flat on Hillhouse Lane, Fartown, Huddersfield, in the early hours of 14 February.

Marcin Kramarski, 42 of Hillhouse Lane, Huddersfield, has been charged with murder and arson with intent to endanger life.

He appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

West Yorkshire Police are appealing for relatives of Mr Vejelis to come forward.

He is originally from Lithuania.

