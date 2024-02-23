Emmerdale actor Dean Andrews says he is "very happy to have woken up" after undergoing surgery.The 60-year-old star, who plays Will Taylor in the ITV soap, posted a picture on Instagram of him giving a "thumbs up" from his hospital bed in Sheffield. He wrote: "Surgery went well. Very happy to have woken up. Many thanks to my surgeon Chris and all the staff at Thornbury Hospital."Andrews did not share any further details about the surgery or the reason he has been in hospital. Fans sent messages of support, while some were left surprised by the sight of Andrews in hospital.One Instagram user wrote: "Oh no! What has happened? I hope you'll be feeling better super soon."

A nother wrote: "Oh my Lord, Dean, hope you're ok. Hope it wasn't too serious. Hopefully you'll be back on your feet and much better soon." Andrews has played ex-convict and drug dealer Will Taylor in Emmerdale since 2019.He was previously best-known for his role as DS Ray Carling in the BBC drama Life on Mars in 2006.

