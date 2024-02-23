Police say there are "immediate concerns" for a woman who has been missing for four days.

Anastacia Cacciattolo, 27, was last seen in Harehills Lane shortly before 11am on Monday, 19 February.

Anastacia Cacciattolo. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

West Yorkshire Police say they have been carrying out enquiries and are appealing for information from the public to help the search.

Miss Cacciattolo is described as slim, with brown hair with blonde tips and was last seen wearing a black hoody, pink pyjama bottoms and black flip flops.