A man who was banned from approaching his sister after a string of confrontations hacked her to death with a Samurai sword in the street, a court heard.

Roger Harriott 56, waited for mother-of-two Sandra Harriott to leave the home she shared with their elderly mother in Huddersfield before attacking her on 26 May last year.

In an incident caught on CCTV he used a 55cm sword to inflict numerous injuries on her.

She died in hospital.

Leeds Crown Court heard Harriott was the subject of a non-molestation order banning him from going to her home on Ripon Avenue or contacting her.

It followed a series of incidents in which he abused his sister, drove at her with his car and hit a wall with a machete.

He was also accused of exploiting his mother's finances – a claim he denied.

Prosecutor David Hall said CCTV footage showed Sandra Harriott leaving her home and opening the boot of her car.

Harriott left his car holding a Samurai sword and ran towards her, while she attempted to flee.He struck her in the face, causing her to fall to the floor, before slashing her seven further times.

The street where the murder took place. Credit: MEN Media

Mr Hall added: "He then uses the sword forcibly to stab her twice to the body. She can be seen writhing on the ground and kicking out to defend herself. He turns towards his car before turning back and stabbing her once more in the chest with his sword. She then ceases moving. It was only then he turns and leaves."

Harriott later went to a police station and said: "I've just killed someone, can you open the door and come and arrest me please...."He then directed police to the sword in the front of his car, which was found with blood on it.

The attack took place just eight days after Harriott's son, Jovani, was sentenced for murdering schoolboy Khayri Mclean.

Harriott admitted murder.

Jailing him for 23 years, Judge Robin Mairs told him his sister's life "was ended by you in a brutal, vicious and merciless attack outside her home."He said: "You were lying in wait for your sister to appear. The murder was captured on CCTV. That footage is chilling."The judge said just weeks before the murder, in an interview, Harriott described his relationship with his sister as "toxic." Judge Mairs said the murder was "foreshadowed by a litany of abuse and threats."He added: "It was committed in broad daylight, in a public street. The attack was callous and determined."

