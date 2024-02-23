A book containing Jimi Hendrix's autograph that was found by a widower when he sorted through his late wife's belongings has fetched almost £6,000 at auction.The book was discovered by John Hicks while he cleared out his loft in Scunthorpe. It belonged to his wife Shirley - who died four years ago - and had messages and autographs inside it from when she was 15 years-old. Mr Hicks was astonished to see Jimi Hendrix's signature and a personal message from the world-famous musician which read: "Love always and forever, Jimi Hendrix."He initially thought the autograph was a joke but realised it was genuine after comparing it to the guitarist's actual signature. He also found another page in the book which helped him work out how Shirley could have possibly got the autograph.It contained autographs from artists, including one from a Wolverhampton-based group called The Californians, who supported the Walker Brothers' UK tour in 1967, as well as Cat Stevens, Englebert Humperdinck and Hendrix himself - although he was little known in the UK at the time. The book went under the hammer at Potters Auction Saleroom in Scunthorpe on Friday.A five-minute battle between potential buyers ended when one bidder offered £5,800 – almost double the expected sale figure.