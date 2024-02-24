Play Brightcove video

South Yorkshire Police released footage from the investigation

A speeding driver who caused the death of a young woman and seriously injured two others has been jailed.

Molly Mycroft, 21, of Ivanhoe Road in Doncaster, pleaded guilty to causing the death of 20-year-old Sarah Oliver by dangerous driving and seriously injuring two passengers.

On 2 August 2022, Mycroft was driving her Seat Ibiza along Wheatley Hall Road in Doncaster, in excess of the 40mph speed limit. She ignored a red light and collided with a BMW in which Sarah Oliver was a passenger.

Footage obtained during the investigation showed Mycroft on her mobile phone prior to the collision.

CCTV footage capturing the collision showed how Mycroft failed to stop at the red light that had been on for six seconds.

Ms Oliver's family said in a statement: “Sarah, our daughter, granddaughter, sister and much-loved friend is missed every day. She was a beautiful young woman who had her whole life ahead of her.

“Sarah had the ability to light up a room. She loved spending time with her family and was looking forward to travelling and becoming a Godmother to her best friend’s baby this summer.

“She died six days before her 21st birthday and while we should have been planning celebrations, we were instead planning a funeral; her life and our lives were taken away from us by selfish actions.

“No family should have to go through what we have endured.”

Sgt John Taylor from South Yorkshire Police said: “This is a tragic case. The actions of Mycroft showed no regards for the safety of others and resulted in the death of Sarah and two other motorists sustaining serious injuries.

“We know Mycroft was using her mobile phone whilst driving and that she was speeding at the time of the collision. I urge people to consider the consequences of these actions.”

Mycroft was handed a nine year prison sentence for causing Ms Oliver’s death, and six years for causing serious injuries to two people, to be served concurrently. She was also disqualified from driving for 16 years.

