A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with the murder of a young father.

Father-of-two Kevin Pokuta, 19, was fatally shot on Page Hall Road in Sheffield in the early hours of 12 December.

He was taken to hospital but died the following day.

A total of 11 people have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Jake Brown, from Sheffield, has been charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and two counts of possession of a firearms with intent to endanger life.

He has also been charged with attempted murder of a second person who was in the car at the time of the shooting.

Brown is due to appear in court on Monday.

