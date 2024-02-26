Two people have been taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Leeds.

Around 30 firefighters were called to Oatland Towers in Sheepscar just after 8am this morning Monday 26 February after reports of a blaze on the 15th floor.

Police and air ambulance were also called to the scene and the area was cordoned off.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: "Emergency services attended and firefighters put out the fire.

"Two men from the address were taken to hospital and are continuing to receive treatment.

"The floor where the fire occurred and the one above have been evacuated but other residents have been allowed to return to the building."

An investigation is now underway to establish the cause of the fire.

