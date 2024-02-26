A 27-year-old man from Harrogate is back behind bars after being convicted of rape for a second time.

Aaron Frederick Needham, of High Street in Starbeck, was sentenced to 18 years in prison after being found guilty of rape following at trial at York Crown Court.

Needham was previously convicted of rape in 2017 before being released on licence in July 2020.

He then raped another woman on two separate occasions in February and March of 2021 after he befriended her and used alcohol to subdue her.

Detective Nicky Wareham, from North Yorkshire Police, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim and thank them for supporting our investigation which has now led to Needham being put back behind bars.

“We urge any victim of sexual assault or rape to please come forward, no matter when it happened, you will be listened to.

“We know it can be difficult, but we have specially trained officers who will support you. As part of our support we can put you in touch with a range of support services that can help help you.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.